Wildfire smoke in Old Crow, Yukon, is prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health has issued an air quality advisory for the region. Some of the symptoms people can expect include coughing, shortness of breath or headaches due to the smoke.

Children, elders and people with lung or heart diseases could feel the effects of the smoke more than other people, Environment Canada reports. Residents can reduce exposure to smoky air by staying indoors and turning on an air cleaner.

The temperature is expected to reach 29 C Saturday, with a chance of showers later in the afternoon. A high of 31 C and smoky conditions are forecasted for Sunday.

The latest wildfire report from the Yukon government on July 7 says a number of fires are burning in the Old Crow region, with structure protection in place where needed, including at the Rampart House historic site.

The air quality advisory will remain in effect until further notice.