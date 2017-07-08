There is a state of emergency in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., but officials have not ordered an evacuation as a wildfire continues burning 30 kilometres east of the town.

Community officials finished meeting with the territorial government shortly before noon Saturday, where they decided to continue monitoring the fire as it progresses.

The fire began July 3 after a lightning strike. It's grown from 600 to an estimated 2,500 hectares in less than 24 hours. It's one of several currently burning in the Sahtu region of the Northwest Territories.

Smoke and wind conditions were light shortly before 12 p.m. MT Saturday, Fort Good Hope resident Norman Pierrot told CBC News. Temperatures are forecast to top 30 C throughout the weekend.

Fort Good Hope, pop. 515, lies on the Mackenzie River in the N.W.T.'s Beaufort Delta region.

"We're monitoring, and are ready to respond at a moment's notice," said Amy Kennedy, a spokeswoman for the Northwest Territories Department of Municipal and Community Affairs.

"Right now we're just holding and waiting to see what happens [Saturday] afternoon," she said.

Smoke a continued concern

The community began preparing for an emergency Friday with plans in place to evacuate elders and young children if necessary.

"Community fire protections are underway, they're fire-smarting the community and [setting up] sprinklers," Kennedy said.

Several territorial departments, including the emergency measures office are watching the situation closely in case the situation changes, Kennedy said.

Six firefighting crews, helicopters and water bombers have been fighting the fire all week, with additional resources scheduled to be in the region Saturday.

The heaviest smoke may have already passed over the community Saturday morning, according to forecasts from Fire Smoke Canada, the monitoring service recommended by the territorial government.

But models suggest smoke will continue to billow through the community all day.

More community meetings are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. MT Saturday.