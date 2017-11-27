'Why didn't you jump out?' Iqaluit man elated after being reunited with puppy following boat fire
Air Date: Nov 27, 2017 2:39 PM CT
It was a rough start to the week for Everton Michael Lewis, who says he went for a Monday morning coffee run and came back to find his home in flames - but he was all smiles after being reunited with his puppy, which escaped the blaze.
