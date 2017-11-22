Nunavut's second whooping cough outbreak of the year is over, according to the territory's health department.

There were confirmed cases in Arviat in September and in Rankin Inlet in October.

The first outbreak was declared over in April this year, after it spread to 11 different communities in the Qikqtaaluk and Kivalliq regions. With 154 confirmed cases, it was deemed the largest whooping cough outbreak on record in Nunavut.

At the time, Dr. Maureen Mayhew, Nunavut's acting chief medical officer, said the number of cases was above average in these communities for this time of year.

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is a contagious disease of the throat and lungs that spreads from person to person. It can be very serious or fatal.

Anyone can get whooping cough, but the most severe cases are in children under the age of one, it says in a news release from the health department.

Symptoms can include:

trouble breathing;

vomiting after coughing;

cough followed by an unusual "whoop" sound;

coughing that is worse at night;

a high fever that lasts more than three days.

Whooping cough is preventable by getting vaccinated.

The government is urging Nunavummiut to check if their immunization records are up to date. Vaccinations are free at local health centres.