Nunavut's Department of Health confirmed cases of whooping cough in Rankin Inlet on Tuesday, and in Arviat, last month.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a contagious disease of the throat and lungs.

In a news release the department says anyone can get whooping cough, but the most severe cases are in children under the age of one.

Parents should keep their sick kids at home to avoid the spread of the illness, the department said. If anyone has a cough that lasts longer than a week, or any of the symptoms below, that person should visit a health centre.

Symptoms can include:

trouble breathing

vomiting after coughing

coughing that is worse at night

a high fever (39 C and above) that lasts more than three days

Whooping cough is preventable with a vaccine, and health officials ask that everyone make sure their immunization records are up to date.

The Nunavut government changed the way immunizations were given when they declared a whooping cough outbreak over in April. The outbreak, which was declared May 2016, saw 154 confirmed cases in 11 communities.

Other techniques to limit the spread of the disease include frequent hand washing, coughing into a sleeve or tissue and not sharing food, drinks, utensils or toothbrushes.