The Yukon government is not prepared to move its workers back into Whitehorse's Lynn Building, despite assurances from the building's owner that it is structurally sound.

"We still have questions," said Aisha Montgomery, who works in communications with Yukon's Department of Community Services. About 70 of the department's employees typically work in the building.

"Until we are at 100 per cent [certain], we are not putting our people back in," she said.

Yukon government workers who typically work in the Lynn building were relocated to other office space, after the quakes. (Yukon government)

The employees were re-located to other office space earlier this month, after the Lynn Building was damaged in a couple of earthquakes.

Stanley Noel of the Yukon Indian Development Corporation speaks for the building's owners. He said a structural engineer's report described the earthquake damage as "superficial."

"It's as we had hoped. It's the best-case scenario at this point," he said after receiving the report.

However, Montgomery says her department is not yet convinced.

"Government of Yukon employees are our primary concern. Their safety is our primary concern and we feel the best decision is to relocate our staff to other government buildings until such time as we are more confident."

Government asks for second opinion

Montgomery says the Department of Community Services was provided a copy of the report Noel referred to. The department then commissioned a second report, from another structural engineer.

A sign on the door of the Lynn building earlier this month, before structural engineers were able to inspect the damage. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Montgomery says the decision to keep the employees out of the building was made last week, after both reports were reviewed.

"We feel the reports are not conclusive enough. It's our choice at the end of the day," she said.

​Some workers have been moved to the Yukon government's main administration building. Montgomery says that "essential items" are being moved to their new office spaces.

Noel says he's seen the government's report on the building and he's not sure what the concerns are.

"They have a report that's very similar to ours," he said. "Both reports are indicating that there's no structural damage."

"There's damage in terms of visible cracking and plaster and stuff like that. That's currently being mitigated and fixed right now."

Noel declined to share copies of the two reports with CBC.

There's no word on what will happen next.

The government of Yukon is still paying an undisclosed sum of rent for the Lynn Building offices, because of a long-term leasing contract.

The Lynn Building dates to the 1960s and is owned by a company called the Yukon Indian Development Corporation, which is a partnership of development corporations, including buy-in from the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation.