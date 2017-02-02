The father of Tanner Sinclair says he was numbed by the news that Yukon Crown prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter in his son's stabbing death in Whitehorse in 2014.

Michael MacPherson, 34, was charged with second-degree murder for the killing, and a trial was scheduled for next month. Instead, MacPherson offered the lesser manslaughter plea on Wednesday in Yukon Supreme Court.

Tanner's father Brent Sinclair, however, is unhappy MacPherson won't be tried for murder.

"It's a flawed system and that, we're basically a case file number. Tanner was a case file number and now they're just going to go on to the next one," said Sinclair.

'That loss will never go away'

Sinclair said he was close to his son, who was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Beginning at age nine, Tanner spent every summer at Brent's hunting outfitter camp in the mountains of the N.W.T. and began guiding himself at around age 18.

"Tanner was a typical young kid growing up, full of energy, a redheaded kid who, you know — the sky was the limit," Sinclair said.

Tanner Sinclair with his daughter Keele. (submitted by Brent Sinclair)

"Nothing was too big of a challenge for him to try to attempt. He was outgoing with everybody, he did well in school when he wanted to."

Sinclair, of Pincher Creek, Alta., said Tanner had been excited about moving to Yukon with his wife, Whitney. He says they were looking forward to raising their daughters Keele and Bennett in the territory. Bennett, now two years old, was born after her father's death.

The sense of loss he feels for his son cannot be described in words, Sinclair said.

"You know, I'll cope every day for the rest of our lives, and nothing will ever change that. You wake up in the morning, you got to put your shoes on, but that loss will never go away," he said.

"He was a person everybody liked. And Tanner was a leader, Tanner was someone who would take on a challenge and finish it, or he would help someone who needed help with a challenge."

A deal gone bad

According to an agreed statement of facts filed in Yukon Supreme Court this week, Sinclair's killing was the result of a dispute over a truck he sold to MacPherson.

Court documents say the deal involved MacPherson taking Sinclair's truck and giving his boat to a third person who then paid Sinclair around $15,000.

Michael MacPherson has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Tanner Sinclair.

MacPherson then told Sinclair there were mechanical problems with the truck and he wanted Sinclair to pay for replacement parts.

On July 14, 2014, both men were at a barbecue at a friend's house when MacPherson again raised the issue of the truck.

Sinclair "made a remark to the effect that he should just knock Mr. MacPherson out to which Mr. MacPherson replied, 'Just do it,'" a court document says.

The two men then stood up and began fighting. During the fight, MacPherson stabbed Sinclair at least five times.

Sinclair died several hours later at the Whitehorse hospital.

MacPherson fled. He turned himself in at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island more than a week later, on July 25, 2014.

Sentencing hearing this month

Sinclair plans to attend MacPherson's sentencing hearing on Feb. 20.

"I will be there to face Mr. MacPherson in person, and give him my victim impact statement and I will give the courts my victim impact statement," he said.

"They may not like what I have to say, but it's, you know, I have that right to say that and I will not just stand by and not be there for that."