A group of Whitehorse quilters are honouring the memory of a close friend and colleague by improving the lives of others.

Pine Tree Quilters are donating between 35 and 40 quilts to Karen's Room at the Whitehorse hospital.

It's where people go for chemotherapy as part of their treatment for cancer.

One of the group's members, Darlene Easton, said after their colleague Shelagh Pollack died last year, her family gave the quilters her fabrics.

(Dave Croft/CBC)

(Dave Croft/CBC)

"We gave it to the members of our community to make quilts, and the quilts will be donated to the Whitehorse chemo room," said Easton.

"She passed away with cancer and this is in memory of her, so our quilts are called hugs," she said.

Most of the quilts contain a piece of fabric from Pollack's collection.

"One of the really cool things to do in Shelagh's memory was to take all their fabric and lay it out and then everybody took some," said fellow quilter Dianne Gale.

"The challenge was, maybe you've got a piece of fabric that you would not have chose that colour, so it was really kind of almost a learning experience and that's something I think Shelagh would have loved," said Gale.

'Eating, drinking tea and laughing'

Pollock's daughter, Jill Pollack said the quilts are a fitting memorial to her mother.

"My mom Shelagh was the most wonderful loving and warm person, and her favourite thing in the world was quilting," said Pollack.

"And her and her friends would spend many hours and days quilting to their hearts' content and mostly eating, drinking tea and laughing and the ladies are just honouring her tonight," she said.

Prev Naidoo, the manager of the chemotherapy department at the hospital, said each new patient gets a quilt.

"They treasure them and use them while they're getting their chemotherapy and then when they graduate and when they're done we give it to them to take home," said Naidoo.

"They love it, it keeps them warm and it gives them a sense of comfort."