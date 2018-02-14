A bylaw to increase salaries for the next Whitehorse city council made it through tense first and second readings Monday night, but just barely.

Council was deeply divided on whether to allow the bylaw to continue as it is currently written.

The Corporate Services Committee has recommended increasing the mayor's salary from $87,942 to $100,100, and councillors' salaries from $20,496 to $36,036.

The salary increases are a result of variety of factors.

New rules at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) mean government incomes are fully taxable. In the past, a portion was exempt from income tax. City staff first proposed an increase to keep take-home incomes the same as the present mayor and council.

Councillors pay compared to similar cities

Staff also conducted a review to gauge whether the Whitehorse mayor's salary is on par with other full-time mayors in similar western cities like Yellowknife, Fort St. John and Campbell River.

Staff reported to council that the current mayor's salary is on par with the average of $86,596, but Whitehorse councillors are underpaid — similar part-time councillors tend to make around 36 per cent of the mayor's salary, Whitehorse councillors only make 23 per cent.

City staff argued that bumping up salaries to the proposed amounts would correct that issue, and attract the best candidates for the future council.

The bylaw would also see salaries increase in 2020 and 2021, by applying the average Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Whitehorse.

Not all councillors in favour

Not all councillors were convinced it was the right way to go.

Councillors Dan Boyd and Jocelyn Curteanu each proposed amendments to the bylaw.

Boyd suggested just correcting for the new CRA rules and CPI increases, which would initially bring councillors' salaries up to $24,315.

Curteanu proposed increasing salaries by 2.5 per cent on top of that.

Councillor Samson Hartland agreed with them.

"On one hand you have to be able to attract the right kind of candidates," he said. "But there's a lot going on with city finances that make it challenging for me to be able to support a 36 per cent wage of that the mayor makes.

Lead by example, says councillor

"I think we have an opportunity here to lead by example," said Hartland.

"To show that we're willing to make sacrifices. Running for council is a sacrifice. We know that, we know what we're signing up for. And ultimately at the end of the day, we're purveyors of the city's finances, and I just think this would not be the appropriate time to bring the significant increase that's being presented to us tonight," he said.

"I know that we're trying to encourage more people to run for council," said Curteanu. "But I don't think (salaries) are the only motivator for people to run for council, or the only deterrent."

Curteanu said educating people about the sacrifices councillors make, but also the potential impact they can have is "the most important thing" to convey when it comes to recruitment.

Current salaries a 'disincentive'

Councillors Rob Fendrick, Betty Irwin and Roslyn Woodcock, along with Mayor Dan Curtis, believe the increase is necessary.

"No one wants to talk about this because everyone's afraid they're not going to get re-elected," said Woodcock. "And for me, if that's the cause, that I don't get re-elected if I run again, I'm fine with that. Because this is important enough, we need to have different faces at this table or at least the option for people to take it as a serious run.

"That will never happen at the rate that we're at, and therefore we're not representative of this community as it stands," Woodcock said.

Fendrick also thinks the current salaries serve as a disincentive to run.

"It has to be at the appropriate level for a city of our size to attract the right type of people to consider running for office," he said.

Final decision on Feb. 26

Curtis pointed out Whitehorse has been an incorporated capital city since the early 1950s.

"And to see council making $20,000 a year after 68 years… is almost shameful."

After an hour of debate, the bylaw made it through first and second readings with a vote of four to three. The vote will be held for final reading, and adoption, on Feb. 26. If adopted, the new council salaries will come into effect at the end of October.