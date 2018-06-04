Whitehorse woman charged in hit and run

A 26-year-old Whitehorse woman has been charged in connection with a hit and run that left a man injured on June 1.

In a news release, RCMP said they responded to a report of a hit and run collision involving a vehicle, construction equipment and a pedestrian just after 11:15 a.m. that day.

Police said witnesses reported that a 1997 white Dodge Neon struck a front-end loader at a road construction site on Alexander Street and 3rd Avenue.

The driver of the Dodge Neon then struck a nearby pedestrian while leaving the scene of the initial collision, said police.

A 55-year-old man who was injured in the incident was taken to the Whitehorse General Hospital to be treated.

Whitehorse RCMP arrested the woman who was driving the Dodge shortly after, police said.

She has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.