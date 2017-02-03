January was exceptionally dry in the Whitehorse area, according to local weather watcher and retired weather specialist David Millar.

Millar said there were less than three millimetres of precipitation during the month when the normal is almost 18 millimetres.

That's no surprise to Yukoners who like the outdoors.

Jason Adams, the owner-operator of Yukon Yamaha, says local snowmobilers are heading to the mountains for their fun this winter.

Jason Adams says there's good snow machining in the Yukon right now, but not in the immediate Whitehorse area. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"In the passes and the higher elevations, for sure, we've been out and experienced some epic days," said Adams. "It's definitely there, but you got to go to it.

"The stuff around town, you can definitely snowmachine around town, but you're not going to use your high performance mountain machines around the local areas."

Adams says the high performance machines don't work well on a thin snow pack.

The McIntyre cross country ski trails have also seen little snow in recent weeks, says head groomer Jan Polivka, but there's a thick enough base to churn it up and then re-groom it.

"We are just working with what we have, it's old snow, but it's actually pretty good because last season I'd say we actually had less snow," he said.

Jan Polivka, the operations manager for the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club, says fresh snow is welcome, but the trails are in great shape. (Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club)

"We have enough snow to make the skiing excellent," Polivka said, but he says fresh snow is always welcome.

There's a twist, however.

Vancouver-based meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada said the weather service doesn't measure snowfall. But she said there was almost 36 millimetres of precipitation, about twice what is normal for January.

"It actually makes it one of the sixth wettest Januarys on record," said Charbonneau.

Millar says the discrepancy is easily explained.

"The discrepancy comes from the automatic station that measures the precipitation. I believe between the 22nd and 27th almost all of that precipitation was in the form of blowing and drifting snow, so it was not actually falling from the sky, it's just blown into the sensor," Millar said.

"It's that simple."

Millar said he knows that because the Whitehorse airport does keep a record of snowfall and it noted there was actually very little snow during those five days of blowing snow.