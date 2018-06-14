Whitehorse waterfront trolley on track to reopen next month

Whitehorse's little yellow trolley car will get rolling again next month, after taking last summer off.

The Waterfront Trolley — which runs along the Yukon River in the summer — has been out of service while repair work was being done.

"We have been making a huge number of infrastructure and safety upgrades, both to the rail bed and to the trolley itself," said Patricia Cunning of the MacBride Museum, which took over operation of the trolley last year.

"New engine, new brakes, new hydraulic system — a total rebuild."

Only part of the rail line will open on July 1, though. The stretch from the trolley roundhouse to Shipyards Park and Spook Creek Station still needs work. Some of it will be done later this summer.

Cunning said the roundhouse will also soon see some upgrades. She said it will eventually become another gallery space for the MacBride Museum and some of its White Pass railway-related objects and exhibits.