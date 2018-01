Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for break and enter.

Police warn not to approach 26-year-old Kurtis Fendrick, who may be armed.

According to a Yukon RCMP news release, Fendrick was last seen in the Copper Ridge/Granger/Hillcrest area of Whitehorse on Thursday.

Police ask anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.