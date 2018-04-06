Skip to Main Content
Coroner IDs victim of Whitehorse trailer fire

50-year-old Kevin Breker was found dead on Thursday after a fire in the Kopper King area.

The Thursday fire was contained to one trailer unit, and officials says 50-year-old Kevin Breker was found dead inside. (Philippe Morin)

Yukon's coroner has identified the man who died in a trailer fire Thursday in Whitehorse as 50-year-old Kevin Breker.

Breker's body was found after a fire at the Prospector Trailer Park, in the Kopper King area. Fire crews were called to the fire Thursday morning.

The fire was contained to one trailer unit, and officials say Breker was found dead inside.

Neighbours told CBC that Breker worked at night and may have been asleep when the fire happened.

An autopsy has been ordered and will happen in Vancouver. The coroner has not said when it will be done. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

