Two teenagers have been charged in Yukon after stealing a vehicle, evading police for more than a day, and eventually being stopped by a spike belt laid on the road.

RCMP say the Dodge Ram truck was stolen from the Copper Ridge neighbourhood of Whitehorse early last Thursday morning. Police say they made "several attempts" that day to stop the truck, to no avail.

The next day the truck was again spotted in Whitehorse, just before it left town travelling south on the Alaska Highway. Police were dispatched from Whitehorse and Carcross, and a police plane — in the air at the time — tracked the vehicle from the air.

Police eventually laid a spike belt on the Atlin Road and managed to stop the truck early Friday afternoon.

Two young men, aged 16 and 18, were arrested and both were charged with possession of stolen property. The younger boy was also charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and breach of conditions.

Both were released with conditions.