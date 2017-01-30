A 28-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a bus was stolen from downtown Whitehorse Sunday afternoon.

Police say the 20-passenger bus was reported stolen from the downtown area around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

A short time later, police got calls about an erratic driver on the Alaska Highway travelling southbound from Porter Creek, in a vehicle matching the description of the stolen bus.

The bus was found in the parking lot of the Kopper King bar, off the Alaska Highway. Police arrested a 28-year-old woman on foot nearby.

The woman was to appear in court Monday, facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with conditions.