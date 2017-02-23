Whitehorse has not had the snowiest winter and it shows in the big blocks assembled for this week's snow-carving competition — at least, to local carver Don Watt's expert eye.

"It's a little dirty, because it was hard to find snow," he said.

Don Watt, from the Yukon team, said the temperatures this week are very good for carving. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Not a big deal, though. Watt says the snow is good and the brisk temperatures this week are ideal for carving — "not sloppy," he says.

The annual competition, a highlight of the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous, typically draws teams of expert carvers from around the world. This year there are nine teams, from as far away as Austria, Japan, and Mexico.

Yep — Mexican snow carvers.

"Really, really amazing to be here, with this cold," said Pablo David Elias, of the Mexican team.

"This feeling of cold, this weather, is kind of an adventure that you can never experience in Mexico. Like somebody from here can go through the coast and take sun, and take a bath in the warm waters of the sea — it's the same experience, I think."

'Really, really amazing to be here, with this cold,' said Pablo David Elias of Team Mexico. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Back home, Elias is an architect, painter and sculptor. He got into snow carving about 10 years ago. Since then, Elias has travelled with his team to competitions around the world.

"We decided that snow is our passion," he said.

Daniel Hölzl, from Team Austria, has also travelled a lot with his carving tools. He studies art in Berlin and says his team is working on an "abstract piece" this year.

"Lots of triangles and stuff," he said. "Break-through stuff, like you can look through the whole sculpture. That's right now hard to imagine, but you will see."

The winning snow sculpture is voted on by the public and will be announced on Saturday afternoon at Shipyards Park.

Remembering Mike Lane

For Don Watt, this year's competition is bittersweet. He's doing what he loves but without his longtime friend and fellow carver, Mike Lane, who died earlier this year.

Watt and the Yukon team are making what Watt says was Lane's favourite piece — a re-creation of the famous scene in A Christmas Story when a bully takes a dare and sticks his tongue to a frozen lamp post.

Mike Lane and Don Watt. The Yukon carving team will pay tribute to Lane, who died last month, with a 'memorial sculpture'. (Don Watt/Facebook)

They're also making a "memorial sculpture" of Lane's face — "the big moustache, and his big curly hair, etcetera," Watt said — and inviting the public to help them with the carving.

"It's sort of a tough year for me, but one that we're getting through," he said. "It's getting easier."

Watt says he tries to remember what another carving friend from the N.W.T. told him after hearing Lane had died.

"Joe said he was sorry to hear Mike's 'carving on the other side of the block.' So that's it — Mike has just gone around the corner, to the other side of the block. He's still there in our hearts."