RCMP in Whitehorse have identified the 25-year-old man who was fatally shot two weeks ago in Porter Creek as Mohamed Nagiel Saddek Nagem, originally of Surrey, B.C.

Nagem was driving a vehicle at the intersection of Wann Road and the Alaska Highway on the evening on Sept. 20, when he was shot. He died the next day in hospital.

Police said a red truck had been seen leaving the scene of the shooting, and was believed to be involved. RCMP had asked the public for help in finding the truck, but a news release on Wednesday said they no longer needed that help.

A photo of the red truck seen leaving the scene of the shooting. Police say they have seized a red truck, but not yet confirmed its involvement in the incident. (RCMP)

According to police, a red truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle was seized on Sept. 21.

"The investigation into that vehicle's involvement in the incident, if any, is continuing," the release says.

RCMP are still asking the public for help with the homicide investigation, however. They urge any witnesses to contact police at 667-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.