Officials with École Émilie-Tremblay and the Garderie du petit cheval blanc say there has been a gas leak at the school and daycare in the Logan neighbourhood of Whitehorse.

They've emailed parents asking them not to drop off their children at the school on Falcon Drive in Logan.

If you have dropped off your child, you're asked to pick them up.

Right now, school officials say they are safe with staff and are remaining on the buses.

The Whitehorse Fire Department is on the scene.

Follow @YukonPhilippe on Twitter for the latest.