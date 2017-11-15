RCMP released this image of the suspect after the Nov. 6 robbery. (RCMP)

RCMP have arrested and charged an 18-year-old in connection with a robbery at the Save-on-Foods grocery store in Whitehorse earlier this month.

RCMP said Gage Eric Harvey entered the store through an employee entrance on Nov. 6, and took money from the store's cash office.

Police say they executed two search warrants as part of the investigation, and seized several items, including a weapon believed to have been used in the robbery.

Harvey is charged with robbery, and disguise with intent.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.