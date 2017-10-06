Whitehorse's new homeless shelter — a hard-to-miss building in the city's downtown — officially opened on Friday, with officials and dignitaries giving speeches and getting a tour of the multi-million dollar facility.

The new Salvation Army "Centre of Hope" is markedly bigger than the old shelter, across the street on Fourth Avenue.

"I'm really excited," said Yukon's Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost. "It will be life-changing for a lot of people in our community."

'It can be a bed for a night or it can be support for a future,' said Yukon's Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

The centre will have 25 emergency shelter beds, and 20 transitional housing apartments. It will be open seven days a week, offering drop-in programs and community meals.

"It can be a bed for a night or it can be support for a future," Frost said.

"No one in our community should ever be left behind, no matter where you are in your life, or circumstances that are presented to you in life."

The Yukon government contributed more than $10 million to the project, and the Government of Canada also contributed some funds. It was first announced in early 2015 and was originally slated to open last year, but work was delayed by contamination found on the site.

And the facility is still not in use. The emergency shelter and community meals program are planned to begin later this month, and the transitional apartments and drop-in programs won't open until early next year.

Some emergency shelter beds in the new facility. The building has been designed with materials meant to keep the building free of bedbugs. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

'An incredible space'

Lee Graves, the Salvation Army's chief secretary for Canada, spoke at the opening and said the facility was designed and built with evident care and thought.

"It's an incredible space that will bring that important dignity and lift to all who might enter through the doors," Graves said.

Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston presents a carving by Jared Kane to the Salvation Army's Lee Graves. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

He also offered a prayer, to "consecrate this space and dedicate it to the glory of God."

Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston followed, and said it will also be important to recognize First Nations culture and spiritualism.

"Unfortunately, most of the people that are going to utilize this facility are going to be our people," he said.

Johnston then presented Graves with a carving by Ta'an Kwäch'än artist Jared Kane, to be displayed in the facility, called "The Healing Spirit."