The Salvation Army in Whitehorse says it's serving 30 per cent more meals than last year.

Ian McKenzie says the new Centre of Hope in Whitehorse has been busy since opening on Oct. 6.

Staff at the facility have been preparing lunch for as many as 160 people some days. The dinner crowd is smaller, but some nights can see up to 90 people coming in for a meal.

Yukon Salvation Army executive director Ian McKenzie believes the dining hall at the new Centre of Hope is attracting more clients. (Mark Evans/CBC)

McKenzie believes the dining hall at the new Centre of Hope is attracting more clients. Everyone is welcome, he says, but the increased demand requires more groceries and more work.

"There's a nice big dining room with space to sit comfortably. You don't have to rush through your meal so we can make room for other people," McKenzie said of the new space.

But the higher demand at the Salvation Army doesn't mean the pressure is off elsewhere.

Kristina Craig, a community outreach worker with the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition, says between 25 and 40 people still show up twice a week at "Sally and Sisters."

The lunch program is held on Monday and Fridays and serves food from the Salvation Army kitchen at the Whitehorse Food Bank. It is designed for women and children who said they wanted a more "safe and sober environment."



"It's possible the Salvation Army numbers are up because it's a new building and it's certainly more spacious," Craig said.

"The honest truth is that people are hungry. There are many people who are struggling. People will get food wherever it's available."

There is plenty of demand for the Salvation Army's new beds in Whitehorse. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

New bed space 'fairly full'

The Salvation Army Centre of Hope has 25 emergency shelter beds and 20 transitional housing apartments.

That compares to 14 beds in the old shelter across the street, which had relied for years on bunk beds and floor mats for its clients.

McKenzie says despite the extra space, the new centre is already filling up.

"We're seeing fairly full usage of our emergency shelter beds," he said.

A new feature at the Whitehorse Centre of Hope are transitional apartments. They are designed to house people who will receiving counselling and training, with an eye toward helping them find a long-term living situation.

McKenzie says people are now applying to live in those units. The first applicants chosen could move in next month.

The new Centre of Hope in Whitehorse includes transitional apartments, which people are now applying for. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"So far, we've had a number of applications come in, and ... we have a placement committee that involves the Salvation Army, Yukon government and community partners. They're now reviewing those applications," he said.

Some applications have been made in person, while others have been made through social workers or other community agencies.

Christmas kettle campaign lagging

Despite increased demand for meals and shelter services, McKenzie says the Salvation Army's Christmas kettle campaign has been lagging this year.

So far, about $41,000 has been raised toward the agency's $78,000 goal.

The annual Christmas Kettle campaign is so far lagging this year in Whitehorse. (Laura Meader/CBC)

There are two weeks left in the seasonal campaign.

"Kettles tend to start slow and pick up toward the middle of December, but we're not seeing that to pick up at this stage yet," McKenzie said.

He says one issue is the collection of donations. Fewer people have been volunteering to ring the bells.

"If the kettle's not there, of course the donation can't be made," he said.