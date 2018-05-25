Human remains found in Whitehorse ID'd as man reported missing last year

Yukon's coroner has identified the human remains found on Tuesday near Long Lake in Whitehorse as Kenneth Algar, who went missing last fall.

A news release on Friday from chief coroner Heather Jones also said foul play was not suspected in Algar's death.

It says the coroner's investigation continues, and an autopsy will be done next week in Vancouver.

Algar, 59, was last seen on September 3,2017 at the Whitehorse General Hospital. After his disappearance, his family said they were concerned for his well-being.

RCMP asked the public for help to find Algar last fall, and also searched the Yukon River using helicopters, jet boats and drones. They said at the time that they believed Algar may have entered the Yukon River.

Algar was a long time resident of Whitehorse, and a citizen of the Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation.

Algar's family has requested that media not publish his photo.

After Algar's remains were found on Tuesday, police asked people to avoid the Long Lake area. On Friday, RCMP said the public could once again use the area.