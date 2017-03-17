Whitehorse RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed or took video of an arrest in a downtown restaurant Wednesday night to contact them.

A short video of the arrest posted on social media shows two uniformed officers struggling with a man on the floor and throwing a couple of punches in his direction.

Police say officers went to the restaurant around 7 p.m. Wednesday after paramedics requested assistance, and when they were advised the man did not need medical help, police placed the man under arrest.

"A physical altercation between police and the individual ensued inside the restaurant during the arrest," RCMP said in a news release.

Police say no injuries were reported by the man or the officers.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, failing to comply with a probation order, mischief and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Police say a witness has provided them with a video of the arrest and they are asking anyone who witnessed the arrest or who may have additional video to contact the detachment.