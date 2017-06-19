RCMP in Whitehorse are investigating after gunshots were fired into a home on Sunday.

No one was hurt in the incident, but in a news release, RCMP say "victims are not cooperating."

According to a news release, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Sunday on Finch Crescent.

"RCMP confirmed that multiple gunshots had been fired into a residence," the statement said.

"The occupants of the home were located in the backyard of the residence, and fled the scene."

Officers forced their way into the home to ensure that no one was harmed in the incident.

"Although the victims are not cooperating with our investigators, Whitehorse RCMP continues to investigate this incident," Whitehorse RCMP Insp. Archie Thompson said in the news release.

Anyone with information can contact Whitehorse RCMP at (867) 667-5555.