Fake $100 US bills circulating Whitehorse, warn police

Whitehorse RCMP are warning local business owners about counterfeit money circulating in the city.

According to a news release, RCMP have received several reports of counterfeit $100 US bills being passed to businesses in the last week.

"Police are advising local merchants and the public to carefully examine any U.S. bills they come into contact with," the statement said.

Bills with the serial numbers HF01744544C and HF01744518C may be counterfeit, say police.

Any local business owners who believe they may have encountered suspicious bills should contact Whitehorse RCMP.

The U.S. Currency Education Program website has more details about security features on U.S. banknotes.