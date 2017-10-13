Whitehorse RCMP are investigating an incident on Tuesday where an 11-year-old boy was reportedly approached by a "suspicious male" as he got off his school bus.

According to a news release, it happened at about 4:15 p.m. on the North Klondike Highway at Stockley Road.

"The man asked the youth through an open passenger window if he wanted a ride," the news release said.

"The youth did not engage with the man, and ran home where he told a parent about the incident."

RCMP say a witness also noted that a suspicious vehicle may have been following the bus prior to the incident.

They're asking anyone who was in the area at that time with a dash camera on their vehicles, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious, to contact RCMP.

The driver is described as Caucasian, in his mid-to-late 30s with possibly dark coloured hair.

The vehicle is described as a dark colour, four doors and it may have had a roof rack. RCMP say it could be a sedan, SUV, minivan or hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.