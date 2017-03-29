Whitehorse police are trying out a big-city tactic to crack down on vehicle thefts — setting out "bait cars" to tempt would-be thieves.

RCMP say the police-owned vehicles are meant to be stolen. Police are notified as soon as movement is detected nearby. Then, once the vehicle hits the road, police can track it by GPS.

Police can also control the stolen vehicles remotely — for example, disabling the engine if public safety is believed to be at risk.

"Bait cars are everywhere. Steal one. Go to jail," says an RCMP news release.

A similar program has been running in B.C. for more than a decade. RCMP there credit the program with a significant drop in vehicle thefts.

The Whitehorse program is being set up with help from Alberta RCMP's Auto Theft Unit.

Yukon RCMP say since January, 24 vehicles have been reported stolen around Whitehorse, including cars, trucks, snowmobiles and ATVs. Nineteen of those have been recovered.