Power has been restored in Whitehorse after an outage Thursday morning that lasted just over an hour.

The outage affected several neighbourhoods in Whitehorse, as well as a stretch of the Alaska Highway between the capital city and the community of Teslin.

According to a news release from ATCO Electric Yukon, it began at 7:40 a.m. PT and was completely restored by 8:50 a.m.

The company says the cause of the outage was "loss of Yukon Energy power supply."

The outage affected all of Whitehorse's Porter Creek neighbourhood, Range Road, Mountain View Drive and parts of the city's downtown.

The South Alaska Highway between Robert Service Way and the community of Teslin was also affected.