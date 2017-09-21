A man has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Whitehorse.
Yukon RCMP say a man was shot Wednesday around 6:40pm in the neighbourhood of Porter Creek.
Police used social media Wednesday night to seek information about a red pickup truck. They say the vehicle was seen leaving the scene.
The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Police have described the victim's injuries as "life-threatening" and say he was admitted to Whitehorse General Hospital.
RCMP have pledged further updates.
Watch for more on this story as it develops.
RCMP investigate after a man shot in #Whitehorse. Watch for more on this story as it develops. (Video by CBC's Wayne Vallevand.) pic.twitter.com/YCIc7UFFyE—
@YukonPhilippe