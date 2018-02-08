A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital early Thursday morning in Whitehorse after being hit by a taxi downtown.

RCMP say it happened just after 2 a.m., outside the Salvation Army shelter on Alexander Street. The victim was on foot when he was hit.

According to police, the cab driver fled before police arrived but was later found and arrested. RCMP say charges are pending. The taxi was also seized by police.

There is no word on how badly the pedestrian was hurt.

Police say the investigation is "still in its early stages."