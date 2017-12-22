An internet connectivity issue that affected service for some businesses and the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport has been fixed.

UPDATE: Service has been restored to all affected customers. https://t.co/B9B46wZoWH — @northwestel

In a news release Friday morning, Northwestel announced it was "experiencing an issue" with its business services and said technicians were working to restore it.

The disruption affected holiday travellers at the Whitehorse airport, said Northwestel.

Residential and personal cellphone services don't seem to have been affected, according to a Northwestel representative.

Northwestel did not confirm whether the disruptions were in the Whitehorse area, or all of Yukon.