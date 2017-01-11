A Whitehorse garage and car dealership has been fined $10,000 for mishandling special waste, allowing oil and antifreeze to go down city storm drains.

Whitehorse Motors was charged last summer with a series of violations after authorities with Yukon's department of environment were tipped off.

An investigation found petroleum hydrocarbons in waste water draining from the garage property.

According to an agreed statement of facts, staff had for years been using absorbent materials to soak up spills in the service bay. But they would also power-wash the floor, and then pump the contents of the sump into the storm drain.

Prosecutors say after the problem was discovered, the company co-operated promptly by re-training staff, and installing a $40,000 oil-water separator.

The extent of soil and groundwater contamination over the years has not yet been determined, but Whitehorse Motors has agreed to restore the affected area as soon as is practical.