RCMP have issued a call for assistance to find a Whitehorse man last seen in the city early Monday morning.

Police say the family of 28-year-old Donald (Donny) Richardson is concerned for his wellbeing.

He's described as a First Nations man, five feet eight inches tall, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue puffy jacket, grey pants and a dark toque.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.