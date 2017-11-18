Every Friday in the summer, Jennifer Byram's parents tee up at the Meadow Lakes Golf and Country Club in Whitehorse.

So when they recently heard the course might be sold, they decided to step in and make an offer themselves.

"Through the rumour mill, we found out that an investor group was going to buy it, and quit running it as a golf course," Byram said.

'I sure would like to have a driving range,' said Jennifer Byram, who also works for her family business, Pelly Construction. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"I'm not sure what their plans were for it, so that's when we stepped in and decided to see if we could have a competing bid to purchase the golf course."

Their offer — she won't say how much it was for — was accepted.

Byram says her family — who also own Pelly Construction — has no immediate plans to change anything at the nine-hole course, which is one of only a handful in Yukon.

"Well, there is no room to expand it to an 18-hole golf course, but I sure would like to have a driving range," Byran said.

Byram says staff at the golf course will remain the same.

She says her family hopes to turn a bit of a profit with the business, but they're not counting on it.

"You know, we didn't buy it because we thought we were going to make money on it. The margins are pretty low."