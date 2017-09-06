Whitehorse city politicians will vote next week on whether to give themselves (or their successors) a raise after the next election.

But the current mayor, Dan Curtis, says the raise won't fatten council's wallets, but rather make up for lost income due to a change in federal tax rules.

As part of the 2017 federal budget, Ottawa peeled back a decades-old tax break for certain elected officials, including Whitehorse municipal politicians. Under the old rules, council members didn't pay tax on a third of their incomes.

Now their whole salary is taxable, Curtis says — meaning less take-home pay.

Curtis says the proposed pay raises — from $20,496 to $24,315 for Whitehorse councillors, and from $87,942 to $100,100 for the mayor — are consistent with what other cities have done.

Mayor Dan Curtis says many other municipalities are doing the same thing, as it's 'only fair.' (CBC)

"What it really is, is a realignment," Curtis said, explaining that the intent is to have individual council members' take-home pay remain unchanged.

"Many municipal governments are saying, whatever the renumeration the mayor and councils are taking home, is only fair to them to take home the exact same dollar amount."

Council will vote on the proposed pay raises next week.