Jury finds Whitehorse man not guilty of sexual assault

A Whitehorse man broke down in tears in Yukon Supreme Court Friday night, after a jury that deliberated for six hours found him not guilty of sexual assault.

Dion Roberts, 30, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home in 2016 after a night of drinking.

Roberts said the woman initiated the sexual encounter and he believed it was consensual.

The complainant said Roberts came into her bed and started touching her while she was sleeping. She said she froze with fear before telling him to stop and get out.

Testimony included several witnesses

Court heard from several witnesses during the four-day trial. Among them: the complainant, her grandmother, a roommate, Roberts and an RCMP constable.

During closing arguments on Friday afternoon, defence lawyer Bruce Warnsby reminded the jury they had to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt when making their decision.

Warnsby also said that although the woman may have been traumatized, it does not necessarily mean a crime was committed.

Crown prosecutor Amy Porteous told the jury the case was not about the woman's behaviour or drinking, or her actions during the alleged assault.

Rather, it was about whether the woman had consented or not, and whether Roberts broke the law, said Porteous.

'No winner' in case

The 12-person jury reached their verdict around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Upon their decision, Roberts cried and hugged members of his family and his lawyers.

Roberts told reporters he will be able to move on with his life now. That includes setting a date for his upcoming wedding, he said.

However, one of Robert's lawyers said "there was no winner" in the case.

"Mr. Roberts is financially devastated and the complainant is in serious emotional difficulty," said Mark Andrew Reynolds.