RCMP say a 21-year-old Whitehorse woman is facing impaired driving charges, after a collision Sunday evening that sent one person to hospital.

Police say a Kia Rio and a Dodge Ram collided at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Second Avenue, just after 6 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP say the 21-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. They say she blew over three times the legal limit for alcohol.

Police are still investigating.