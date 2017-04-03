It was a weekend to remember for Whitehorse hockey fans, as the home team clinched the 2017 Coy Cup.

The Whitehorse Huskies beat the Kelowna Sparta, seven to four, at Takhini Arena on Saturday night. It's the first time the Huskies have won B.C. Hockey's senior AA championship.

It's the first-ever Coy Cup win for the Huskies. (Whitehorse Huskies)

"I was extremely relieved," said Huskies head coach Mike Tuton.

"We put a lot into it, and I was just so happy to see the guys jumping the boards and going and jumping on the goalie and know that we finally did what we set out to do."

The victory was a long time coming — the Huskies' last major win was more than two decades ago, when they won the 1993 Allan Cup. The team dissolved soon after that.

The franchise was revived just a few years ago with the clear goal of winning a Coy Cup. Many of the players on the current Huskies roster got their start in Yukon junior hockey.

"To have a chance to come home and play meaningful hockey in front of hometown fans was definitely one of the things that attracted these guys to this hockey club, for sure," Tuton said.

The Coy Cup — and the new banner that will adorn the rafters at Takhini Arena — have been worth the wait, he said.

Signing autographs for some young fans. (Whitehorse Huskies)

"The fans were incredible. They really blew us away on Saturday night. That was as excited as I've seen Takhini Arena in a long time.

"I didn't realize how big that would actually be, and how much it's affected the players but also everybody in the town ... it was just huge for the city itself, not just the guys in the locker room."