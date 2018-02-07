More Whitehorse residents are unhappy with what they say is lack of consultation from the Yukon government.

The government is building a "Housing First" project on Fifth Avenue in downtown Whitehorse. It's designed to provide permanent housing for vulnerable people, without requiring abstinence from drugs or alcohol.

People in the area are angry that government didn't consult with them first.

Erin Benoit owns a property on Wood Street, close to the planned project. She found out about the facility from a neighbour.

"I think we're all terribly gobsmacked by it, just out of left field, it just feels like it's just being blindsided," Benoit said.

"I'm pretty disappointed. What I think is being presented is to the average person at this point is the government doesn't really care about where you live or how you live, they just feel that they can do anything that they want."

Benoit is also concerned because the site is across the street from the Wood Street Centre school.

"I don't think that people who have a lot of substance abuse problems should be plunked in the neighbourhood that's right across the street from kids, and they get to see that," she said.

"My concern is mostly for the kids, and I don't think something like that needs to be front and centre in their face."

Benoit admits that homelessness is a problem in the city, and says she doesn't have all the facts. That's why she wishes for more consultation.

'There was some outreach'

Opposition MLA Wade Istchenko asked the government last fall about consultations on the Housing First project, and was told there had been "outreach".

Community Services Minister John Streicker said last fall there had been 'outreach' in the neighbourhood, about the project. (CBC)

Community Services Minister John Streicker, who owns a house in the area, said he and his mother-in-law had received a letter from the Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC).

"So there was some outreach to the neighbours in the area," Streicker said.

Bernie Phillips, who operates a bed and breakfast across the street from the property, says he received a letter from YHC advising him that the government had approved the design phase of the project. That letter was dated Nov. 27 — four days after Streicker's comments in the legislature.

Phillips also worries about possible negative impacts on the neighbourhood, and points out that the Liberal government campaigned in 2016 on a promise to consult with Yukoners. "Be Heard" was a campaign slogan.

He says a YHC official took his name and said they would call him, but they never did. Phillips then tried to call, and says he was passed through several officials before finally speaking to the communications director at the department of Health and Social Services.

"She more or less said it was a fait accompli and then directed me to talk with other people at Yukon Housing, and it is indeed going full steam ahead, they've put out of a request for proposals," Phillips said.

Yukon's Liberal government campaigned in 2016 under the slogan, 'Be Heard.' (CBC)

Housing the homeless

Phillips echoes Benoit, saying he understands that homeless people need to be cared for.

"None of us are against housing for the homeless. I mean, people need housing. And we appreciate that ... [but] it's concerning to the neighbourhood. Because where are people going to get their drugs? If they're going to be able to do drugs, where's the dealer going to be?" Phillips asked.

"I'm certainly not against the whole project. I'm saying why put it here and why not even talk to people? What are you afraid of? It would appear to me they just want to go ahead."

Istchenko, meanwhile, says he's still waiting for a response to a letter he wrote to the housing minister last month.

In it, he says that residents have concerns and questions, and he asked whether the Wood Street school council had been consulted.

Istchenko says the Yukon Party is not opposed to providing housing for the most vulnerable members of society.

"It's not about Housing First for us, it's about the consultation process. We're here to hold them accountable when they don't do things right," he said.

Housing Minister Pauline Frost did not respond to a request for an interview.