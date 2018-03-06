The union that represents nursing staff at Whitehorse General Hospital says it has filed grievances with the Yukon Hospital Corporation on behalf of members affected by a pay issue.

Thirty-six hospital employees were overpaid a total of $44,000 between January 2016 and July 2017. The hospital says the issues were caused by data-inputting errors, not its pay software.

The hospital sent letters to affected employees in October, informing them of the overpayment and providing options for repayment. According to an internal email sent by the hospital's accounting department, some staff were angry the hospital was "clawing back money" due to mistakes they said the hospital made.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada union says it has a strong working relationship with the hospital corporation and they are working together to resolve the problem.

John Ehinger, employment relations manager with the union, says it's going over each of the letters, to make sure the information in them is correct.

"I can't go into any details about the grievances other than to say that we are working with management to investigate the details of each case individually, in order to come to resolutions that are suitable for both parties."

As for why employees didn't noticed the errors in their paycheques, Ehinger says hospital employees work variable shifts at variable rates of pay and it's rare for any two pay periods to be the same.

He doesn't know how long it will take for the issue to be resolved.