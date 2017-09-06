RCMP in Whitehorse say they are now investigating a sudden death at Whitehorse General Hospital last week as a homicide.

Police say 51-year-old Clayton Benoit died at the hospital on August 30. An investigation by police and the coroner began soon after, and an autopsy was done in Vancouver on Tuesday.

The Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation.

Benoit was originally from the N.W.T. but had been living in Whitehorse "for some time", according to police.

Anybody with information about Benoit's activities or whereabouts in the days before his death are asked to call RCMP at 867-667-5555.