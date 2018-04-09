The effects of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crash can even be felt in Whitehorse, thousands of kilometres from Saskatchewan, where the crash happened Friday.

Before a recreation league playoff game in Whitehorse Saturday night, players from the Nuway Crushing and Yukon Brewing teams lined up on the blue lines for a moment of silence to honour the victims of the crash.

"That's the impact that it's had. It's reached us all the way up here. So you can only imagine what's going on in the town of Humboldt," said Ian Perrier, a goalie, who played junior hockey for five years and professionally in Sweden for two.

Perrier's junior career included time in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, the same league as the Humboldt Broncos.

On Friday near Tisdale, Sask., 15 people died after a semi-trailer collided with the bus transporting the Humboldt Broncos team. Another 14 people on the bus were injured.

Bobby Ferris, who played junior hockey in Calgary, says players make their best friendships on the bus. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Perrier says he doesn't know how many hours he's spent on a bus travelling for hockey.

He didn't know any of the Broncos personally, but a former teammate played against them in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League

"When I got the news about it, it was just gut wrenching. Because it's such a small community, the first thing that crossed my mind was, 'Hey, do I know any of these players? Do I have friends who know any of these guys?'" Perrier said.

His teammate Bobby Ferris, who played junior hockey in Calgary, says Friday's tragedy could have been any team in Canada.

He says players make some of their best friendships on the bus.

Former Yukon Claim Jumpers captain Ben Wondga says as a player you always think of a bus as a safe way to travel. (Jane Sponagle/CBC) "It's some place where you can hang out with your buddies, play cards, catch a nap if someone's not trying to pull a prank on you," he said.

Ben Wondga, a former captain for the Yukon Claim Jumpers, also spent hours on a bus when playing junior hockey. But he says something like this is unimaginable.

"It's something that you think as a safe way to travel and nothing's going to happen. When you hear something like this, it's so tragic," he said.