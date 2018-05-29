Yukon RCMP say driver will be charged after hit-and-run

Whitehorse RCMP say they intend to pursue charges against a driver who they say rolled through a downtown stop sign on Monday and collided with a motorcycle.

Police say the driver fled the scene as the motorcycle driver lay injured in the street.

Emergency services were called to Steele Street and Second Avenue in Whitehorse on Monday evening. They attended to the injured motorcyclist who was transported to Whitehorse General Hospital. Police later said the injuries were non-life threatening.

RCMP spoke to passersby and asked the public for help on social media.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said an SUV was travelling westbound on Steele Street and the driver failed to stop at an intersection. It collided with the motorcycle which was travelling southbound on Second Avenue.

The impact was strong enough to shatter pieces of the motorcycle's body and windshield.

Police say they were able to find the SUV and its driver on Tuesday.