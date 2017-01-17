A Whitehorse swim club has taken the unusual step of suing one of its top swimmers, alleging that it is owed thousands of dollars for a lack of effort out of the pool.

In a small claims lawsuit filed last month in Yukon territorial court, the Whitehorse Glacier Bears Swim Club alleges that Adrian Robinson and his mother, Riana Robinson, owe the club $4,900 for ignoring fundraising and volunteer commitments, as well as the non-payment of a membership fee instalment. Robinson was a six-year veteran of the club, setting many club records.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Participants in the Glacier Bears Swim Club and their parents or guardians are required to complete certain volunteer commitments, depending on their level of club involvement. Parents of those in the competitive Silvertip category are required to work 10 bingo games as a caller or banker, volunteer a minimum of 10 sessions at local time trials and swim meets, and complete an additional 45 hours of club volunteer work.

According to court documents, Robinson and his family allegedly only completed three bingo commitments and did not complete any of the 45 volunteer hours, and also failed to complete a required officiating course.

The club values each uncompleted bingo commitment at $300, each missed volunteer hour at $40, and the non-completion of the officiating course at $250, according to a document on its website.

Those totals, in addition to a $750 membership fee instalment the club says the family owes, add up to $4,900.

Suit filed as family leaves territory

According to court documents, the suit was filed by the club after it learned the Robinson family was leaving the territory. The Robinsons have moved to Botswana in Africa.

The documents included a recent email from Glacier Bear club president George Harvey to the Robinsons that sent "best wishes" to the family, and also warned that the unpaid debt "may lead to Adrian not being able to swim in Canada, and potentially internationally."

Harvey told CBC News he had to discuss the situation with the club's executive before commenting further.

Graham Lang, the lawyer representing the Robinson family, says he hopes the situation will be resolved quickly.

"It's early days," he said. "I just hope we can rack this up to miscommunication, and we can work it out."