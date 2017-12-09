A Whitehorse dental clinic will open its doors again this weekend to people who normally can't afford to see a dentist.

The Riverstone Dental Clinic offered its first "free dental day" last year, and it was a big success. Dozens of people lined up in teeth-chattering temperatures to get their chompers cleaned, filled, or pulled — at no cost.

Like last year, it will be open only to people who don't have dental insurance.

"Patients really liked it, and there were lots of people that appreciated that. So we wanted to do the same thing again this year," said Sammy Hachem, who co-owns the clinic.

"And all of our staff also wanted to do it, and we're happy to help."

Hachem says his wife, who's also a dentist, came up with the idea after volunteering in Cambodia a few years ago.

"When she came back, she wanted to do the same thing in Whitehorse — more locally, to help people out," he said.

Last year's free day at Riverstone had people lined up in the parking lot, waiting for hours. It was so cold, the clinic set up a wall tent with a woodstove for people to keep warm while they waited.

People lined up out the door of the clinic last year. It was so cold, the clinic set up a wall tent in the parking lot, with a woodstove. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

That won't be necessary this year, with temperatures expected to be above 0 C again on Saturday.

Hachem says the clinic will also try to work out a schedule this time, so people don't have to wait in line for hours.

"We'll see as many people as we can," he said. "We're not changing the world, right — we're just helping a few people."

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.