Skip to Main Content
Whitehorse affordable housing units flooded after pipe bursts

Notifications

Whitehorse affordable housing units flooded after pipe bursts

Tenants from four units in a Riverdale affordable housing complex for single-parent families have been temporarily displaced while the Yukon Housing Corporation deals with the damage.

Tenants of 4 units have been displaced while Yukon Housing Corporation deals with damage

CBC News ·
Furniture sits outside the apartment units on Monday. The Yukon Housing Corporation says tenants have been accommodated elsewhere until repairs are done. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)
comments

Some tenants of an affordable housing complex in Whitehorse have been displaced, after a pipe burst and flooded their units.

It happened Friday at 60 Selkirk Street in the Riverdale neighbourhood. The complex was built in 2010 to provide affordable units to single-parent families.

The apartments at 60 Selkirk St. were built in 2010 to provide affordable housing to single-parent families. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

According to the Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC), four units were flooded.

YHC spokesperson Sarah Murray says the tenants were immediately offered support by YHC.

"Families from these units who needed accommodation immediately have been moved to hotels temporarily, and will continue to be accommodated during the repairs," she said.

Murray could not say how long repairs might take. She said the problem stemmed from a burst pipe in the walls, and the damage is still being assessed.

Whitehorse was in the depths of a cold snap on Friday, with the temperature that day dipping below –30 C.

Water-damaged material can be seen through the doors of the apartment block. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

With files from Alexandra Byers

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us