Whitehorse affordable housing units flooded after pipe bursts
Tenants of 4 units have been displaced while Yukon Housing Corporation deals with damage
Some tenants of an affordable housing complex in Whitehorse have been displaced, after a pipe burst and flooded their units.
It happened Friday at 60 Selkirk Street in the Riverdale neighbourhood. The complex was built in 2010 to provide affordable units to single-parent families.
According to the Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC), four units were flooded.
YHC spokesperson Sarah Murray says the tenants were immediately offered support by YHC.
"Families from these units who needed accommodation immediately have been moved to hotels temporarily, and will continue to be accommodated during the repairs," she said.
Murray could not say how long repairs might take. She said the problem stemmed from a burst pipe in the walls, and the damage is still being assessed.
Whitehorse was in the depths of a cold snap on Friday, with the temperature that day dipping below –30 C.
With files from Alexandra Byers
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.