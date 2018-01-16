Whitehorse affordable housing units flooded after pipe bursts

Some tenants of an affordable housing complex in Whitehorse have been displaced, after a pipe burst and flooded their units.

It happened Friday at 60 Selkirk Street in the Riverdale neighbourhood. The complex was built in 2010 to provide affordable units to single-parent families.

The apartments at 60 Selkirk St. were built in 2010 to provide affordable housing to single-parent families. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

According to the Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC), four units were flooded.

YHC spokesperson Sarah Murray says the tenants were immediately offered support by YHC.

"Families from these units who needed accommodation immediately have been moved to hotels temporarily, and will continue to be accommodated during the repairs," she said.

Murray could not say how long repairs might take. She said the problem stemmed from a burst pipe in the walls, and the damage is still being assessed.

Whitehorse was in the depths of a cold snap on Friday, with the temperature that day dipping below –30 C.