Bring it on.

That's the attitude a lot of people in Whitehorse took Thursday morning when they woke to find a blanket of fresh snow outside.

"I love it," said Sydney Johnson, walking on Main Street with a big smile.

'It would be nice if it stayed,' says Sydney Johnson. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

"I haven't seen snow in a year because I was off at school in Texas ... It would be nice if it stayed."

Most residents haven't waited quite so long, though, since seeing the last dump of white stuff. It's only been a few months.

October snow is far from unusual in Yukon, but Jesse Loyer still thinks this feels a little early.

"I was reading on the couch, and I was looking outside and I was like, 'what is that?'" Loyer said.

"I'm still riding my bike to the college, so we'll see how that goes!"

'I give it a couple of days — it's too wet,' says Jacqueline Gilbert. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Jacqueline Gilbert grew up in Yukon, and she was also tickled to wake up to a snowy Thursday. She doesn't expect it to stick around though — still too early, she said.

"I give it a couple of days — it's too wet."

Don't tell her kids, though.

"My youngest has been asking for like a month when it's going to snow, so they're super excited to put on their winter boots!"

The boots might be in use for a few days, anyway — Environment Canada is forecasting more flurries in the capital on Friday.

I guess some people don't like winter BUT MAN, A SNOWY MORNING IS BEAUTIFUL #winteristhebestseason #snowstoke pic.twitter.com/Wic1z3U7Id — @PiratePav

I guess I should put the barbecue away. #Snow #winter #yukon #exploreYukon https://t.co/1jwyoqPApH — @loxyisme