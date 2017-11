Christopher Brisson, 25, was reported missing on Aug. 29, 2015. His body was found three days later. (Facebook)

The trial for a Whitehorse man accused of first-degree murder begins on Monday in Yukon Supreme Court.

Darryl Steven Sheepway is accused of killing 25-year-old Christopher Brisson in 2015.

Brisson's body was found in the Miles Canyon area on Sept. 1, 2015, three days after his family reported him missing.

The trial begins Monday in Whitehorse, and is slated to run for four weeks.