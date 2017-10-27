A security guard has been hired to patrol Whitehorse Elementary School after a man was seen filming and taking pictures around the property. Yukon RCMP and the Department of Education are investigating.

The vice-principal noticed the man filming over the fence on Oct. 25, according to Mike Woods, the assistant deputy minister of public schools. The man left the scene after he was questioned by the vice-principal, who then called RCMP.

Mike Woods is the assistant deputy minister of public schools at Yukon's Department of Education. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

School officials later learned the man was on school grounds filming into a classroom on at least one other occasion. "We're not really exactly sure how long he's been filming or to what extent he's been in the area," said Woods.

Woods says that after consultation with RCMP and within the department, the decision was made to hire a security guard. The school will be patrolled between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. on weekdays, and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends.

"Whitehorse Elementary is a very busy school. From 7 a.m. in the morning to 11-12 p.m. at night, there are students, staff, user groups coming in and out," said Woods. "We thought we would err on the side of caution to ensure that there was someone available, just in case the individual came back."

Woods says if the man returns to the school, the security guard will "try to move them along, and if it turns more difficult they would call the RCMP."

Whitehorse Elementary School on Fourth Avenue and Black Street. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

The department's understanding is the man is "passing through town," according to Woods. He says the extra security will continue until RCMP gives them the all clear.